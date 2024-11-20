Delta’s Shake Shack Partnership: Burgers at 35,000 Feet

Delta Airlines is levelling up its in-flight dining game by teaming up with Shake Shack, but there’s a catch — the juicy, all-beef cheeseburger experience is strictly for first-class passengers.

Starting December 1, Delta’s first-class flyers on select long-haul flights will get to indulge in Shake Shack’s signature burger: an all-beef patty topped with special sauce, lettuce, onions, pickles, and tomato, all on a soft potato bun. The meal includes a Caesar salad, chips, and a dark chocolate brownie to round out the indulgence.

A First-Class Treat Worth the Wait

The offering will initially be part of a test period limited to flights over 900 miles from Boston. Stephanie Laster, Delta’s managing director of onboard service, called the move a no-brainer, noting that burgers are already a top menu item for the airline. But unless you’re seated up front, you’ll have to keep dreaming about high-altitude Shake Shack vibes.

This “first-of-its-kind” collaboration aims to bring comfort food to the skies, but should you actually eat it up?

Does Food Taste as Good in the Air?

Before you get too excited about the inflight Shake Shack burger, science has a few things to say. Charles Spence, an experimental psychologist from Oxford University, notes that the dry air, cabin pressure, and loud engine noise in airplanes can alter the way food tastes.

In an interview, Spence advised steering clear of sweet, salty, or carbonated items, which tend to be less satisfying mid-flight. Instead, he recommends umami-rich foods like tomatoes, parmesan, or mushrooms. But if you’re already in first class with a Shake Shack burger on your tray, are you going to say no?

Is It Worth the Splurge?

For most of us in the economy section, this is just another reason to pack a good snack or grab a bite before takeoff. For the lucky few in first class, though, the Shake Shack meal is sure to make cruising altitude a little tastier.

Will this test period spark a trend of premium fast food in the skies? Only time — and the burger reviews — will tell.

Would you splurge on a first-class ticket just for the Shake Shack experience? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!