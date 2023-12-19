Demi Lovato is Engaged!

Demi Lovato and songwriter Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes got engaged on Saturday in Los Angeles. The two met last January when Lutes, 32, co-wrote Lovato’s song ‘Substance.’ His “personal and intimate” proposal was sealed with a custom pear-shaped diamond, and the couple then headed to one of their favourite L.A. restaurants with their friends and families.

“I’m still speechless. last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic..,” Lovato, 31, wrote on Instagram. “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you, baby.”