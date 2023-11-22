Demi Lovato Will Host A Holiday Special And Many Big-Named Celebrity Friends Will Perform

The Roku Channel announced on Monday that Demi Lovato’s holiday special will feature appearances by JoJo, Hailey Bieber, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, Trixie Mattel and others.

Additional guests will be announced soon. A Very Demi Holiday Special is described as “a heartwarming, captivating special featuring music and plenty of out-of-this-world surprises” that “will fill your home and heart with a very Demi twist on the festive spirit.” Lovato will perform classic holiday songs along with some of their hits, and one special surprise duet. The show will air on December 8th on the Roku Channel.