‘Peanuts’ Holiday Specials To Air On Apple & Cable!

The "Peanuts" holiday specials will now also air on PBS.

By Dirt/Divas

Those who don’t have Apple TV will still get to enjoy the “Peanuts” special on cable this year.

 

People freaked out when the Charlie Brown specials moved exclusively to Apple TV+ because then they’d no longer be airing on broadcast TV.

 

Apple TV decided to allow two of the “peanut” specials to air on PBS to help spread a little holiday cheer!

 

