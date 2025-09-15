‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Slashes Records With a $70M Opening

Anime fans, rejoice — history has officially been made at the box office. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle stormed into theatres this weekend and chopped its way straight to the No. 1 spot, pulling in a jaw-dropping $70 million.

To put that into perspective: the film didn’t just beat out horror heavyweight The Conjuring: Last Rites (which scared up $26.1 million), it also shattered a decades-old record.

The last time an anime film opened this big, it was Pokémon: The First Movie back in 1999 — and that debut “only” pulled $31 million. Translation: Demon Slayer more than doubled it. That’s like trading in your Game Boy Colour for a Nintendo Switch in one weekend.

Why This Matters Beyond the Box Office

Anime has gone from niche Saturday-morning VHS rentals to dominating mainstream culture. Canadians are part of this boom — conventions across the country are bigger than ever, anime clubs are thriving in high schools and universities, and streaming platforms have made series like Demon Slayer household names.

This kind of box-office success sends a clear message: stories told through animation can inspire, entertain, and unite people across borders. Whether you grew up swapping Pokémon cards at recess or just discovered anime last week, there’s something electric about seeing a Japanese series stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Hollywood’s biggest franchises.

Meanwhile, at the Movies…

While Demon Slayer was busy setting records, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale sipped tea all the way to third place with $18.1 million. Stephen King’s The Long Walk strolled into fourth, proving slow and steady sometimes does the trick.

And then there’s Spinal Tap II: The End Continues — yes, really. Rob Reiner is back behind the camera, the original bandmates are still turning it up to 11, and they’re joined by cameos from Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich. If you needed proof that rock ’n’ roll never dies, here it is.

Final Slice of Inspiration

Whether you’re an anime die-hard or just here for the popcorn, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a reminder that passion projects — no matter how unconventional — can grow into global phenomena.

From Japanese manga panels to IMAX screens in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, this film proves that creative storytelling has no borders.

Sometimes, the biggest victories at the movies aren’t just about dollars — they’re about proving that dreams drawn in ink can light up the whole world.