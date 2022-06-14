Listen Live

‘Pokemon’ Voice Actor Billy Kametz Has Died At The Age Of 35

R.I.P.

By Dirt/Divas

Kametz has died after a battle with terminal colon cancer

Sad announcement was posted on a GoFundMe page that was set up earlier this year for the actor.

Pokémon Cards Are All The Rage Again

Kametz – renowned for voicing Ren in Pokemon Journeys – had said on YouTube he tried to stay hopeful during his cancer fight.

Kametz is survived by his sister, Nikki Kametz Lees, brother-in-law Greg, nephews, Cash and Jaxon; Uncle, Peter Sartori, Uncle Tom Kametz, Aunt Barbara Trimble and girlfriend, Erica Lindbeck.

Related posts

Jennifer Hudson Got Her EGOT!

‘Lightyear’ Will Not Play In 14 Country Due To Same Sex Couple!

Swedish House Mafia Team Up With IKEA To Design Turntable!