‘Pokemon’ Voice Actor Billy Kametz Has Died At The Age Of 35

Kametz has died after a battle with terminal colon cancer

Sad announcement was posted on a GoFundMe page that was set up earlier this year for the actor.

Kametz – renowned for voicing Ren in Pokemon Journeys – had said on YouTube he tried to stay hopeful during his cancer fight.

Kametz is survived by his sister, Nikki Kametz Lees, brother-in-law Greg, nephews, Cash and Jaxon; Uncle, Peter Sartori, Uncle Tom Kametz, Aunt Barbara Trimble and girlfriend, Erica Lindbeck.