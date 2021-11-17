We’ve All Been Putting On Deodorant At The Wrong Time

Unless you work for Axe Body Spray or Dove, you’ve probably spent most of your entire post-pubescent life applying deodorant after you shower; which is usually in the morning! But guess what, we’ve all been doing it wrong!

Turns out there’s plenty of evidence to suggest the best time to apply deodorant is at night, right before you head to bed.

So, why is it better to apply antiperspirant deodorant at night? When you are less active (sleeping), your body temperature drops, causing you to sweat less. This lack of moisture enables your body to more readily absorb the active ingredient in most antiperspirants—aluminum!

So what if showering in the morning is a non-negotiable for you—can you still follow this rule? Yes! Because you’ve given the antiperspirant sufficient time to penetrate and plug your sweat pores overnight, it’s not resting on the surface of the skin, leaving it susceptible to being washed off.

FUN FACT: Most antiperspirants are made to last 24-48 hours, so depending on how much you sweat, you may not even need to apply it every day.

The difference between deodorant and antiperspirant

To clarify, this apply-at-night rule covers only deodorant containing antiperspirant. Antiperspirant, on the other hand, is designed to temporarily plug your sweat pores and reduce the amount of perspiration expelled, keeping your armpits dry (and thus inhibiting odour-causing bacteria growth).