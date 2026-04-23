Fashion Is Back, Baby: “Devil Wears Prada 2” Drops a Gaga Banger 💅🎬 Soundtrack

Cue the stilettos clicking dramatically down a marble hallway because The Devil Wears Prada 2 just unveiled its final trailer… and it came with a soundtrack moment that’s already strutting ahead of the film.

Enter: “Runway” — a brand-new collab from Lady Gaga and Doechii.

And yes, it sounds exactly like something you’d power-walk to while silently judging everyone in an elevator.

Gaga Said “I’ll Act and Provide the Anthem”

Not content with just dominating the playlist, Gaga is also in the movie, marking her return to the big screen after Joker: Folie à Deux. Casual.

Her track with Doechii injects that modern, high-gloss chaos energy the fashion world thrives on. Think:

bass that struts

lyrics that judge

vibes that say “you’re underdressed” even when you’re not

The Gang’s Back

The sequel picks up nearly 20 years later, reuniting the original icons:

Meryl Streep as the ice queen herself

Anne Hathaway

Emily Blunt

Stanley Tucci

Basically, the Avengers… but for passive-aggressive compliments and devastating side-eyes.

This Time, Fashion Has Wi-Fi 📱

The world of Runway magazine has changed. A lot.

Print is fading, influencers are rising, and Miranda Priestly now has to deal with… digital media. Imagine explaining TikTok trends to her. Someone check on the interns.

The sequel leans into:

The collapse of traditional print

The rise of online power players

The chaos of staying relevant in a world where trends last 12 minutes

So yes, it’s still fashion… but now with algorithms and anxiety.

The movie hits theatres May 1, just ahead of the Met Gala, because synergy is the real main character.

They’re even dropping a special print edition of “Runway” magazine, which feels very “we know print is dying but let’s make it chic one last time.”

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Final Thought: We Will Be Seated 🍿

Between the nostalgia, the cast, and a Gaga soundtrack that sounds like it could judge your entire life in under three minutes… this isn’t just a movie. It’s an event. And if the trailer proves anything, it’s this:

Miranda Priestly may be entering the digital age… but she’s still going to ruin someone’s day before lunch.