Dictionary.com Declares ‘Eras’ is the ‘Vibe’ of 2023

Taylor Swift was a whole vibe in 2023 so it’s only appropriate that Dictionary.com named “eras” its “vibe word” of the year as it was the name of Swift’s record-breaking, world tour.

dictionary.com reveals that ‘Eras’ was one of the top lookup words of the year!

The word, eras, is defined via dictionary.com as “periods in a person’s life characterized by something distinctive and noticeable, such as a particular emotional state, relationship, achievement, or interest.”

Whether about Tay Tay’s epic tour or your stages in life, everyone is likely to have uttered the word at least once this year.