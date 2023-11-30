Did Ever Wonder What Cookie Monster’s Cookie Tastes Like?

Cookie Monster has been a Sesame Street Staple, a beloved character on the popular children’s show since 1969…

Fun Fact!

Cookie Monster was derived from a different creature originally developed for a 1966 General Foods Canada commercial. Over time, it became a toothless puppet with a big appetite for cookies.

We’ve watched cookie monster inhale thousands of cookies over the years-but what are they made of?

According to The New York Times, they’re baked by Lara MacLean, a “puppet wrangler” for the Jim Henson Company. But you probably wouldn’t want to eat them.

MacLean developed the recipe in the 2000s, and it includes pancake mix, Grape-Nuts, puffed rice, instant coffee, and water. The cookies are topped with dollops of brown glue from hot glue guns that look like chocolate chips. Apart from the glue, they’re pretty edible!

Prior to developing this recipe, the cookies were made with a mix of rice crackers and foams.

According to the Times, Lara makes them at home, about two dozen per episode! She describes them as “kind of like dog treats.”