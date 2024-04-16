Diet Coke Or Coke Zero, Which One Is Healthier?

The key difference is that Diet Coke is sweetened exclusively with aspartame, whereas Coke Zero also contains a sweetener called acesulfame potassium or Ace-K.

While the wellness community will call both of these sweeteners complete poison, the reality is, that they’re both FDA-approved and have been deemed safe in moderation.

Aspartame, sold under the brand names Nutrasweet, Equal, and Sugar Twin, is about 200 times sweeter than sugar.

Last year, the World Health Organization’s cancer research arm classified aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” calling for further research on potential health risks.

The FDA says the acceptable daily intake for aspartame is up to 50 milligrams per kilogram of body weight each day. Ace-K, also known as Sunett and Sweet One, is also about 200 times sweeter than table sugar.

The FDA regulates Ace-K as a food additive, emphasizing that it has reviewed more than 90 studies of possible toxic effects of the substance.

A 2022 French study linked aspartame to an increased risk of stroke and Ace-K to a higher risk of coronary artery disease.

Another major difference between Diet Coke and Coke Zero is its caffeine content. A 12-ounce can of Diet Coke has about 46 milligrams, while Coke Zero has 34 milligrams.

So which coke is better? Neither… Diet pops are not good for you, so drink whichever one you want in moderation…

Cheers! Have a smile and a coke!