Listen Live

DiGiorno Is Selling A “THANKSGIVING PIZZA” 

It doesn't look that bad!

By Kool Eats

Have you ever found yourself on DAY FIVE of eating Thanksgiving leftovers, thinking, “Maybe I can put this stuff on a pizza?”  Well, now a pizza company is doing it.  But it’s not delivery.

DiGiorno is selling a Thanksgiving Pizza, which features:  Turkey, gravy sauce, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, mozzarella, cheddar, and some kind of “crispy onion topping.”  All that is piled on a thick “Detroit-style crust.”

3 In 4 People Would Eat Pizza For Dinner Every Day!

That’s really . . . something.  And judging by the responses online, people are optimistic that it won’t taste disgusting.

The pizzas are not in stores.  You’ll have to order them online.  DiGiorno is releasing a “limited” number of them every Wednesday through Thanksgiving, starting TODAY.  Each one will cost $11.23.  That seems random, but this year, Thanksgiving is on the 23rd, or 11/23.

Related posts

WHY YOU SHOULD EAT ALL YOUR HALLOWEEN CANDY IN ONE SHOT

YOU’LL NEVER EAT FOOD AFTER A FLY LANDS ON IT AGAIN

How Many Calories Are Halloween Candies- And How Hard You Will Have To Work To Burn Them Off