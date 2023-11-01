Have you ever found yourself on DAY FIVE of eating Thanksgiving leftovers, thinking, “Maybe I can put this stuff on a pizza?” Well, now a pizza company is doing it. But it’s not delivery.

DiGiorno is selling a Thanksgiving Pizza, which features: Turkey, gravy sauce, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, mozzarella, cheddar, and some kind of “crispy onion topping.” All that is piled on a thick “Detroit-style crust.”

That’s really . . . something. And judging by the responses online, people are optimistic that it won’t taste disgusting.

The pizzas are not in stores. You’ll have to order them online. DiGiorno is releasing a “limited” number of them every Wednesday through Thanksgiving, starting TODAY. Each one will cost $11.23. That seems random, but this year, Thanksgiving is on the 23rd, or 11/23.