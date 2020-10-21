Dim Romantic Lighting Can Make Food Taste Worse

Many restaurants use Dim lighting as part of their atmosphere, but a new study found that poorly lit food could leave a dull taste in your mouth.

A study was done using 138 participants who were asked to eat a four-course meal at a restaurant under various lighting conditions.

Participants were asked to take a survey at the end of the meals rating both taste intensity and dining room lighting using a scale of one to nine.

Guests in the well-lit rooms rated the overall taste of the food better.

