Disney Announces Moana Sequel That Will Hit Cinemas This Year!

According to reports, Moana 2 initially developed as TV series, but studio so ‘impressed’ by the footage it decided to turn it into a cinematic follow-up…

Disney announced the surprise sequel which is set to arrive in theatres in November!

Set in Polynesia, Moana follows the titular teenage heroine as she embarks on a journey across the ocean with the demigod Maui, in order to save her people. The film was a huge success, grossing $643m worldwide and nominated for two Academy Awards.

Moana 2, which will be released on 27 November, will be an “expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers”, Disney said.

The film’s description reads: “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

It is unusual for what would be considered a major film to be announced so close to the cinematic release, especially as a live-action remake of Moana is set to be released in 2025. The live-action film will, like the animated original, star Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson as the demigod Maui. The role of Moana has yet to be cast in the live-action film, but the original voice actor Auli’i Cravalho has confirmed she won’t be playing the role.