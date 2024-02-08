Listen Live

Disney Announces Moana Sequel That Will Hit Cinemas This Year!

You're welcome!

By Dirt/Divas

According to reports, Moana 2 initially developed as TV series, but studio so ‘impressed’ by the footage it decided to turn it into a cinematic follow-up…

Disney announced the surprise sequel which is set to arrive in theatres in November!

Set in Polynesia, Moana follows the titular teenage heroine as she embarks on a journey across the ocean with the demigod Maui, in order to save her people. The film was a huge success, grossing $643m worldwide and nominated for two Academy Awards.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gets Rights To One Of The Most Famous Nicknames In Entertainment!

Moana 2, which will be released on 27 November, will be an “expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers”, Disney said.

The film’s description reads: “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

It is unusual for what would be considered a major film to be announced so close to the cinematic release, especially as a live-action remake of Moana is set to be released in 2025. The live-action film will, like the animated original, star Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson as the demigod Maui. The role of Moana has yet to be cast in the live-action film, but the original voice actor Auli’i Cravalho has confirmed she won’t be playing the role.

