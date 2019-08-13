Disney Drops First-Look at Live Action Lady and the Tramp

Move over Netflix, this Fall Disney is launching its own streaming service called Disney+ and the excitement is already building.

🎬 300 movies will be available on #DisneyPlus at launch!

8 Marvel Studios titles will join the library within the first year. pic.twitter.com/Z73EqejcQD — Disney Plus News 🔜 D23 (@DPlusNews) August 7, 2019

Disney+ will offer original programming that you would only be able to see with a paid subscription and today they showed us an example of that; first image of the new live action “Lady and the Tramp.” This classic beloved story comes to life this Fall.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Get a first look at the live-action Lady and the Tramp and more Disney magic headed to #DisneyPlus in the latest issue of “Disney twenty-three”: https://t.co/hQMdeDsF1Y pic.twitter.com/BlYN4gwAlO — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 13, 2019

Disney+ is set to launch on November 12th, sources say the monthly price will be $12.99.