Disney Drops First-Look at Live Action Lady and the Tramp

This Fall on the New Disney+

By Darryl on the Drive

Move over Netflix, this Fall Disney is launching its own streaming service called Disney+ and the excitement is already building.

Disney+ will offer original programming that you would only be able to see with a paid subscription and today they showed us an example of that; first image of the new live action “Lady and the Tramp.” This classic beloved story comes to life this Fall.

Disney+ is set to launch on November 12th, sources say the monthly price will be $12.99.

