Disney Will Soon Offer A Lower-Priced Version Of Disney Plus

While Disney+ already has well over 100 million worldwide subscribers, launching an ad-supported tier in the United States could further increase that number.

As of right now, there are no details on how much the ad-supported version of Disney+ would cost per month in the United States. The report from The Information notes that other services such as Paramount+, Peacock, and Hulu all offer ad-supported tiers at lower price points:

As it stands today, Netflix and Apple TV+ are the other major holdouts without an ad-supported tier available. Apple TV+ is comparatively cheap at just $4.99 per month, and while Netflix is more expensive, it has resisted the idea of ever offering a cheaper tier of service with ads.