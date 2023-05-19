Disney to close Star Wars Hotel that opened in Florida Last Year!

Disney has decided to close its immersive Star Wars Themed Luxury Hotel in Orlando as of September.

Less than two years since it opened, it appears that the experience is too expensive for most people!

Disney announced the closing of the two-night “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel and experience on Thursday but did not provide a reason.

Some Star Wars fans had complained that the cost of staying at the Starcruiser was too high. Bookings started at $4,800 US for two guests.

The price included two days and two nights in one of 100 Starcruiser cabins, galactic-inspired food and drink, and a visit to Batuu, the “Star Wars” planet inside the Disney World theme park.