More ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ Sequels Are in The Works From Disney!

To infinity and beyond...Literally!

By Dirt/Divas

The first “Frozen” film hit theatres in 2013 to a massive reception and was followed up with “Frozen 2” in 2019, which grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office.

The first instalment of the “Toy Story” franchise premiered in 1995, becoming an instant classic. The newly announced sequel will follow “Toy Story 4,” which premiered in theatres in 2019 and continued the franchise’s box office success by earning glowing reviews and grossing over $1 billion. Disney’s Buzz Lightyear spinoff, “Lightyear,” premiered in 2022.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen star as the voices behind Woody and Buzz, the two iconic characters at the centre of “Toy Story.”

