Disney’s Live-Action Tangled Casts Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim

Disney is officially letting Rapunzel’s hair down again.

Walt Disney Pictures confirmed Wednesday that its live-action version of Tangled will star Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider.

Cue the frying pans.

A Quick Refresher on the Original

The 2010 animated hit followed Rapunzel, a princess with magically long hair who’s been locked away in a tower her entire life. Things get interesting when she teams up with Flynn Rider, a charming outlaw who accidentally becomes her escape plan.

The original film featured the voices of Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, earned more than $590 million worldwide, and went on to spawn a short film (Tangled Ever After) and the Disney Channel series Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

Not bad for a story that starts in a tower.

Who’s Behind the Camera

The live-action adaptation will be directed by Michael Gracey, best known for The Greatest Showman. The screenplay comes from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

No release date has been announced yet, so there’s plenty of time for speculation, fancasting debates, and hair-related memes.

About the New Stars

Croft is best known for playing Raven on the DC series Titans and for her role in Netflix’s True Spirit.

Manheim will be instantly recognizable to Disney fans thanks to his starring role in the Zombies franchise. He also finished as runner-up on season 27 of Dancing with the Stars and happens to be the son of Emmy and Golden Globe winner Camryn Manheim. Talent clearly runs in the family.

Disney’s Live-Action Era Marches On

Tangled was first reported to be in early development in December 2024 and joins Disney’s ever-growing list of animated films getting the live-action treatment.

Recent and upcoming titles include The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Snow White, and Lilo & Stitch, which became the first $1 billion release of 2025. A live-action Moana is also set to arrive in theatres this summer.

Rapunzel is back, Flynn is back, and Disney is clearly not done turning animated classics into live-action events. Whether you’re excited, cautiously optimistic, or just here for the hair budget, Tangled is officially climbing its way onto the must-watch list. 🌼✨