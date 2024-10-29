Do-Gooders Are Seen as Better-Looking

Is beauty more than just skin deep?

According to a recent study published in the Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization, there’s a fascinating connection between how people look and how we perceive their actions. It turns out that society expects attractive people to be more generous, kind, and generally “good,” leading us to view them as even better-looking when they’re kind-hearted.

The “Beauty Premium” and How it Shapes Perceptions

Researchers found that within a second of meeting someone, we’re already sizing them up, often judging if they’re a potential friend or foe based on their appearance.

This rapid judgement underscores the role of attractiveness in human interactions, a concept some experts call the “beauty premium.” Attractiveness is sometimes seen as a form of “social currency,” often leading to what’s known as “pretty privilege” – where good-looking people receive favourable treatment simply because of their looks.

Do Good and Look Better?

The study also uncovered that people who are perceived as kind or generous appear more attractive to others. This reciprocal effect means that while we expect good-looking people to do good, those who act generously are, in turn, seen as better-looking.

It’s a cycle of positive perception: a kind person appears more attractive, and attractive people are assumed to be kind. This connection hints that our impressions of attractiveness are deeply linked to how we view a person’s character.

So, is kindness the ultimate beauty secret? According to this study, it might just be! While looks may get a person noticed, it’s kindness that keeps them in a positive light – proving that real beauty, after all, truly shines from within.