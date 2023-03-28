Do You Eat The Ice in Your Drink Before It Melts?

Ice cubes have three main purposes: To make drinks cold, to keep them cold, and, in some cases, to intentionally dilute them to mellow them out, like for coffee or alcohol. The ice is NOT there for you to snack on. But some people ARE into that.

In a new poll, 16% of people say they “always” consume the ice before it melts when drinking something iced. 40% of people “sometimes” eat the ice, 28% of people “rarely” do, and just 13% “never” do.

When broken down by demographic, men are more likely to munch on ice than women and younger adults are more likely to do it than elderly folks.

The poll also asked if people prefer to drink water with or without ice. 53% say they prefer iced water, 41% like it without ice, and 6% “aren’t sure.”