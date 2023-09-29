DO YOU EVER ADD A COMPLETED TASK TO YOUR TO-DO LIST JUST TO CROSS IT OFF?

When you’ve got a to-do list going, do you ever add things you already did, just to cross them off the list?

Turns out a lot of us do that. Someone polled 10,000 people, and 43% said they’ve done it before.

47% claim they haven’t, and around 10% aren’t sure or can’t remember.

The survey didn’t look into why we do it. But it seems like one of two things.

Maybe you’re just procrastinating and want to feel like you accomplished more than you did. Or, you DID accomplish something but started the list too late, or failed to add it. And why deprive yourself of the credit you so obviously deserve?

Whatever the reason, it might be a generational thing. More than half of people 45 and younger said they’ve added something to a list just to cross it off. Only 26% of people 65 and up said they’ve done it before.