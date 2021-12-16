Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

DO YOU PUT KETCHUP ON THESE FOODS, OR WOULD THAT BE DISGUSTING?

Tacos, really?

By Kool Eats

If you’re a ketchup fanatic, you probably like it on ANYTHING, but even ketchup fans say you have to draw the line somewhere.

 

 

Related: Heinz has A New Packet Roller so you can get every Drop Out…

 

 

A recent poll asked people about some (very) unusual ketchup pairings, and then people voted on whether or not they’d like it.

Here are the results:

 

1.  Grilled cheese . . . 37% said they’d do it.

2.  Tacos . . . Only 8% said they could get behind that.

3.  Rice . . . 14% said they’d do it.

4.  Pasta . . . 14% said they’d do it.

5.  Salad . . . Only 3% said they could get behind that.

6.  Scrambled eggs . . . 56% said they do it all the time.

7.  Popcorn . . . Only 4% said they could get behind that.

8.  Meatloaf . . . 73% said they thought it was normal.

9.  Fried Chicken . . . 50% said they do it.

10.  Cake . . . Only 1% said they’d try it, depending on the cake.  (???)

Related posts

Cream Cheese Shortage! Philadelphia Cream Cheese To Pay $20 To Replace Christmas Cheesecake

The Cost Of Food Is Going Up!

The LCBO Warns Us To Shop Early!