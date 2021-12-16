DO YOU PUT KETCHUP ON THESE FOODS, OR WOULD THAT BE DISGUSTING?
Tacos, really?
If you’re a ketchup fanatic, you probably like it on ANYTHING, but even ketchup fans say you have to draw the line somewhere.
A recent poll asked people about some (very) unusual ketchup pairings, and then people voted on whether or not they’d like it.
Here are the results:
1. Grilled cheese . . . 37% said they’d do it.
2. Tacos . . . Only 8% said they could get behind that.
3. Rice . . . 14% said they’d do it.
4. Pasta . . . 14% said they’d do it.
5. Salad . . . Only 3% said they could get behind that.
6. Scrambled eggs . . . 56% said they do it all the time.
7. Popcorn . . . Only 4% said they could get behind that.
8. Meatloaf . . . 73% said they thought it was normal.
9. Fried Chicken . . . 50% said they do it.
10. Cake . . . Only 1% said they’d try it, depending on the cake. (???)