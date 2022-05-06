Doctor Stranger opens in theatres Today!

Benedict Cumberbatch is Dr. Strange on the big screen, but in real life, he’s also a superhero, as he has taken in a Ukrainian family that is now living in his house in the U.K.

Cumberbatch has played Doctor Stranger across six different Marvel Movies and one animated series.

Doctor Strange was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home last December. This movie is the follow-up to the 2016 film that introduced the character to the Marvel Universe movie franchise.

Doctor Strange was created in the 1960s by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee.