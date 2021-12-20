‘SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’ EARNS THE THIRD-BIGGEST GLOBAL DEBUT IN HISTORY OPENING WEEKEND

Even Covid won’t stop people from swinging into theatres to see this movie!

Despite rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the globe, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned a staggering $587.2 million internationally over the weekend.

Related: How to keep spiders away…

The film, starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man, ranks as the third-biggest worldwide debut in history behind “Avengers: Endgame” (with $1.2 billion) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($640 million). Those two films opened in China (which is currently the world’s biggest moviegoing market), while “No Way Home” has not yet been released there.

Internationally, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned $334.2 million from 60 overseas markets.