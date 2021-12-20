Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

‘SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’ EARNS THE THIRD-BIGGEST GLOBAL DEBUT IN HISTORY OPENING WEEKEND

It's a Must-See if you're a superhero fan!

By Dirt/Divas

Even Covid won’t stop people from swinging into theatres to see this movie!

 

 

Despite rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the globe, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned a staggering $587.2 million internationally over the weekend.

 

 

Related: How to keep spiders away…

 

 

The film, starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man, ranks as the third-biggest worldwide debut in history behind “Avengers: Endgame” (with $1.2 billion) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($640 million).  Those two films opened in China (which is currently the world’s biggest moviegoing market), while “No Way Home” has not yet been released there. 

 

 

Internationally, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned $334.2 million from 60 overseas markets.

Related posts

‘SNL’ Scraps Scheduled Show And Sends Cast Home Due Omicron Variant

Peloton Pulls Chris Noth Ad After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Michael Buble Wants His Own Products At Tim Horton’s!