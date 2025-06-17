Doctor Accused of Supplying Ketamine to Matthew Perry Agrees to Plead Guilty

A California-based physician charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of ketamine distribution, according to authorities.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, one of the main targets in the investigation, will formally enter his guilty plea in the coming weeks. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, meaning he could face up to 40 years in prison.

The charges stem from allegations that Plasencia provided the Friends actor with ketamine in the month leading up to his death. Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023, by his assistant. A medical examiner later ruled that ketamine toxicity was the primary cause of death.

Plasencia is one of several individuals charged in the ongoing case. Last year, three other defendants, including another doctor, agreed to plead guilty in exchange for their co-operation. A woman accused of acting as a ketamine dealer is also facing charges.

The case has reignited discussions about the risks of misusing therapeutic and anesthetic drugs like ketamine, especially when prescribed or obtained outside of strict medical supervision.

Perry had long been open about his struggles with addiction and recovery, often using his platform to advocate for those battling substance use.

What’s the Deal With Ketamine in Canada?

Ketamine is legal in Canada, but it’s classified as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. That puts it in the same legal category as opioids and cocaine, meaning it's highly regulated and illegal to possess or distribute without proper authorization.

What Is It Used For (Legally)?

Originally developed as an anesthetic, ketamine has been used for decades in hospitals and veterinary clinics to sedate patients for surgery or manage acute pain.

More recently, it’s been repurposed (legally) for mental health treatment — specifically treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and chronic pain disorders. In these cases, it’s typically administered by medical professionals in a clinical setting as intravenous infusions or a nasal spray (Spravato).

Ketamine Clinics in Canada

A growing number of private ketamine clinics across the country now offer this therapy, but it’s not a free-for-all. Clinics must follow Health Canada’s regulations and provide the drug under medical supervision, often in tandem with psychotherapy.

The Grey Area

While legal in a medical context, recreational use of ketamine is illegal and can be dangerous. Street ketamine is often cut with other substances, and misuse can lead to memory issues, urinary tract problems, and in some cases, death.