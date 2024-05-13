For National Drinking Water Week, the study found more than a few quality of life and work quality positives related to proper hydration.

Confidence, generosity and productivity: A new study shows how water intake affects work quality, relationships and mood.

According to a recent poll of 2,000 adults, people who are hydrated regularly are more receptive to constructive criticism than those who are dehydrated (33% vs. 22%).

Coincidentally (or not) hydrated adults are also more likely to help a co-worker in need (45%) than dehydrated Adults (40%).

The survey split respondents between those who are properly hydrated on a regular day (68%), those who said they’re typically dehydrated (10%) and those who placed themselves somewhere in the middle (22%).

Here’s the jist…

Those who say they’re hydrated on an average day are more likely than their dehydrated counterparts to cook, spend quality time with friends and family and read regularly.

Eight in 10 adults said their lives, including work quality, relationships, health and mood, would improve if they improved their hydration.

And the majority (57%) said they’re nicer if they’re sufficiently hydrated.

On average, respondents reported drinking five glasses of water, out of the commonly recommended eight classes, on a normal day.

And only 44% think eight glasses is an up-to-date hydration recommendation.