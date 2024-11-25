Does Marriage Keep You Young? It Depends on Who You Ask

When it comes to staying youthful, marriage might hold some surprising secrets—at least for men.

A recent study published in International Social Work found that married men tend to age more gracefully than their single counterparts. For women, however, the results were less straightforward, revealing that the impact of marriage on ageing is far more complicated.

The Marriage Advantage (For Men)

Researchers tracked the health and well-being of adults aged 45 to 85 over 20 years to determine how marital status affects ageing. Using markers like physical health, mental well-being, social connections, and self-perception, the study found that men who tied the knot aged more successfully than those who never walked down the aisle.

But there’s a catch: men only reap these benefits if they stay married. Divorce, separation, or the loss of a spouse seemed to negate the positive effects.

What About Women?

For women, marriage didn’t make much of a difference in how they aged compared to their single peers. Interestingly, women who got divorced or widowed were at a greater disadvantage than their married and never-married counterparts.

Why the discrepancy? It might come down to independence. Other research, like a Social Psychological and Personality Science study, suggests women are happier flying solo than men. Women reported being more content without a partner, enjoying higher levels of sexual satisfaction, and generally feeling more fulfilled.

Experts believe this could be due to stronger platonic support systems and the fact that romantic relationships often come with a heavier burden of household responsibilities for women—leaving them less likely to reap the same benefits men enjoy from marriage.

The Mental Health Factor

Marriage might not be the fountain of youth for everyone, but it can have significant mental health benefits. A study in Nature Human Behavior found that single people are 79% more likely to experience depression than their married counterparts. Divorced individuals face an even steeper climb, with a 99% higher likelihood of developing depression.

Even widows, who often carry the weight of grief, are at a 64% increased risk of depression compared to happily married individuals.

So, Is Marriage Worth It?

The science suggests it depends. Staying married can slow the aging process for men, while women may benefit more from strong friendships and self-reliance. What’s clear is that the quality of relationships—romantic or otherwise—plays a significant role in our overall well-being.

So, whether you’re hitched, single, or somewhere in between, the key to ageing gracefully might be finding a balance that works for you.

So, whether you're hitched, single, or somewhere in between, the key to ageing gracefully might be finding a balance that works for you.