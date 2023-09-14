Dog DNA Testing Is Here So You Can Get To Know Your Pet Better

Ancestry now has a DNA testing kit for dogs– but let’s be honest, it’s really for owners looking to get to know their pets better and find out more about the heritage and genetics of their four-legged friends.

These tests can give owners a breed breakdown for each dog, genetic matches to other local dogs, and traits that are unique to their pet.

Ancestry says there are 30 behavioural and physical traits that, once learned, can help you understand your dog even better.

Claiming to be the ‘most scientifically advanced dog DNA test on the market’, you can find out if your dog is more prone to issues like separation anxiety, stress levels at the vet, how willing they are to share with other dogs, and how sensitive they are to noise.

The test has been developed by DNA scientists and animal geneticists from Massey University and the University of Minnesota.

Once your dog’s DNA is received, scientists identify each dog’s unique genetic blueprint.

It will reveal each dog’s lineage, traits, and kinship connections. You can order your Pet DNA Test on amazon.ca for $145.00