Half of Dog Owners Have a Fancy Meal Ritual — For Their Dog 🐶

Food
Published May 9, 2025
By Charlie

Being “treated like a dog” used to be an insult. Now? It might mean gourmet meals, mood lighting, and maybe even a dinner dance party.

In honour of National Pet Week, a new poll revealed that nearly half of dog owners (44%) admit they have at least one mealtime ritual for their pup. Gone are the days of scooping kibble into a bowl and calling it a day — today’s doggos are getting the fine-dining experience.

RELATED: Some People Are Eating Dog Food For Protein 

Here’s how we're pampering our pets like they’re the stars of a canine cooking show:

Top 12 Mealtime Rituals Dog Parents Swear By:

  1. Serving in “the spot” – 48% always place the food in a specific dish or location. It’s giving Michelin star consistency.
  2. Gourmet add-ons – 38% add extras like chicken broth or those trendy meal “toppers.”
  3. Hand-mixed meals – 30% mix the food by hand for optimal flavour distribution. (Because clearly, the dog cares.)
  4. Magic words – 22% say a special phrase before serving. Like grace, but fur-friendly.
  5. Appetizers?! – 20% give a lil’ treat before the main course. A charcuterie board next?
  6. Food plating – 16% serve it up like they’re auditioning for MasterChef: Dog Edition.
  7. Perfectly heated – 15% warm their pup’s meal to just the right temp.
  8. Table for two – 14% set the table and eat with their dogs. Quality time matters!
  9. Menu selection – 12% offer options to let the dog “choose” their dinner. Foodie doggos, unite.
  10. Dedicated utensils – 12% use specific tools to serve meals. (You don’t want to mix the kibble spoon with your cereal spoon, obviously.)
  11. Dinner serenade – 9% sing while serving dinner. Broadway meets backyard.
  12. Dance break – 9% bust a move with their dog at dinner time. Bonus: 21% say their dog already does a happy dance anyway.

And here’s the kicker: 70% of pet parents say their dog lets them know if dinner’s even a minute late. Forget feeding schedules — these pups run the house.

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
