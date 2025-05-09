Half of Dog Owners Have a Fancy Meal Ritual — For Their Dog 🐶

Being “treated like a dog” used to be an insult. Now? It might mean gourmet meals, mood lighting, and maybe even a dinner dance party.

In honour of National Pet Week, a new poll revealed that nearly half of dog owners (44%) admit they have at least one mealtime ritual for their pup. Gone are the days of scooping kibble into a bowl and calling it a day — today’s doggos are getting the fine-dining experience.

Here’s how we're pampering our pets like they’re the stars of a canine cooking show:

Top 12 Mealtime Rituals Dog Parents Swear By:

Serving in “the spot” – 48% always place the food in a specific dish or location. It’s giving Michelin star consistency. Gourmet add-ons – 38% add extras like chicken broth or those trendy meal “toppers.” Hand-mixed meals – 30% mix the food by hand for optimal flavour distribution. (Because clearly, the dog cares.) Magic words – 22% say a special phrase before serving. Like grace, but fur-friendly. Appetizers?! – 20% give a lil’ treat before the main course. A charcuterie board next? Food plating – 16% serve it up like they’re auditioning for MasterChef: Dog Edition. Perfectly heated – 15% warm their pup’s meal to just the right temp. Table for two – 14% set the table and eat with their dogs. Quality time matters! Menu selection – 12% offer options to let the dog “choose” their dinner. Foodie doggos, unite. Dedicated utensils – 12% use specific tools to serve meals. (You don’t want to mix the kibble spoon with your cereal spoon, obviously.) Dinner serenade – 9% sing while serving dinner. Broadway meets backyard. Dance break – 9% bust a move with their dog at dinner time. Bonus: 21% say their dog already does a happy dance anyway.

And here’s the kicker: 70% of pet parents say their dog lets them know if dinner’s even a minute late. Forget feeding schedules — these pups run the house.