Dolly Parton Says She “Ain’t Dead Yet” — and She’s Got More Work to Do 💅🎸

In true Dolly fashion, the country icon just set the record straight — with rhinestones and real talk.

After a wave of online rumours about her health, Dolly Parton hopped on Instagram on Wednesday to reassure fans she’s very much alive and kicking (and likely wearing heels while doing it).

“There are just a lot of rumours flying around,” said the 79-year-old legend. “But I figured if you heard it from me, you’d know that I was okay. I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me. And I ain’t done working.”

That’s right — Dolly’s not going anywhere.

Health Update, Vegas-Style ✨

Last month, Dolly postponed what would have been her first Las Vegas residency in over 30 years, citing “health challenges.” The show, Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, was originally set for December 2025 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, overlapping with the National Finals Rodeo — because of course Dolly would share the spotlight with a cowboy event. 🤠

Those dates have now been moved to September 2026, giving her time to recover and come back stronger (and probably sparklier) than ever.

Dolly shared earlier this year that she’s had a few medical procedures on doctor’s orders, but she’s keeping her trademark optimism and humour through it all.

At nearly 80, Dolly Parton is still doing what Dolly does best — working hard, shining bright, and shutting down rumours with grace and a wink.

So don’t plan her farewell tour just yet — she’s got plenty more songs, sequins, and sass left in her. 🌟