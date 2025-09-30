Dolly Parton Postpones Vegas Shows, Promises She’s “Not Hanging Up Her Rhinestones”

Even icons need a little rest. Dolly Parton, 79, has announced that she’s pressing pause on her upcoming Las Vegas residency this December, citing “health challenges.” But before you panic: Dolly is not calling it quits. As she put it herself, she just needs “a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

Dolly’s Statement to Fans

In a heartfelt message posted Sunday night, the country legend revealed that her doctors have told her she’ll need “a few procedures.” While Dolly didn’t share details, she reassured fans she’s in good hands and still planning to sparkle under the stage lights.

The six-night run at Caesars Palace was already sold out, but fans won’t lose out entirely. The shows have been rescheduled for September 2026, meaning Vegas will just have to wait a little longer to host the queen of country glitter.

Still Busy in Nashville

True to form, Dolly isn’t exactly putting her feet up. She told fans she’ll continue working on projects in Nashville during her recovery. Which tracks — Dolly has never been the type to sit still. Whether she’s releasing an album, funding literacy programs, or casually saving the music industry, she’s always got something cooking (and probably in rhinestones).

A Legacy That Shines Brighter Than Sequins

Parton became a global superstar in the 1970s with songs like Coat of Many Colors, I Will Always Love You (famously belted by Whitney Houston), and 9 to 5 — the anthem of tired women everywhere. Over her six-decade career, she’s become more than just a singer: she’s a songwriter, philanthropist, businesswoman, and cultural icon who can make a power suit look like it belongs at the Grand Ole Opry.

So while Dolly may be taking a short break from Vegas, rest assured, she’s not about to disappear from the spotlight. As long as there are wigs to tease, guitars to strum, and rhinestones to glue on, Dolly Parton isn’t going anywhere.

And honestly? If Dolly, at 79, says she needs a little extra prep time, the rest of us can stop feeling bad about needing a nap after unloading the dishwasher.