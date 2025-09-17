Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, and Debbie Allen to Be Honoured with Oscars

Hollywood is rolling out the gold carpet for some true legends.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas will receive honorary Oscars at the upcoming 2025 Governors Awards. And because no awards night is complete without Dolly, the Academy will present Dolly Parton with the prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The ceremony takes place on November 16 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, marking the 16th annual Governors Awards.

Why They’re Being Recognized

The Academy says honorary Oscars are given to individuals whose careers reflect extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the film arts, or outstanding service to the Academy.

Tom Cruise : From hanging off planes in Mission: Impossible to redefining the modern action blockbuster, Cruise has been a force in film for decades.



: From hanging off planes in Mission: Impossible to redefining the modern action blockbuster, Cruise has been a force in film for decades. Debbie Allen : The award-winning actress, dancer, and choreographer has spent her career shaping performance arts and inspiring new generations.



: The award-winning actress, dancer, and choreographer has spent her career shaping performance arts and inspiring new generations. Wynn Thomas : A longtime Spike Lee collaborator, Thomas is the first Black production designer to join the Academy, with iconic credits that have shaped the look and feel of contemporary cinema.



: A longtime Spike Lee collaborator, Thomas is the first Black production designer to join the Academy, with iconic credits that have shaped the look and feel of contemporary cinema. Dolly Parton: While she may be known as a country music queen, Dolly’s humanitarian work is equally legendary — from literacy programs to disaster relief. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award highlights her lifelong commitment to helping others.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Hints at Possible Cameo on The Kardashians

More Than Just Statuettes

These awards aren’t about box office numbers or trending TikToks. They’re about honouring the people whose work — whether on-screen, behind the camera, or in their communities — has left a lasting mark on both Hollywood and the world.

And honestly, if anyone deserves a golden statue (or several), it’s Dolly Parton.