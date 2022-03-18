Dolly Parton Still Among The Nominees For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Earlier this week Dolly respectfully requested to bow out of the Nominees because she feels that she did not “earn the right” to be included.

The Hall of Fame denied her request. They explained their scope for recognition is not “defined by any one genre.”

A statement on Twitter Reads:

“In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.” From its inception, rock roll has had deep roots in rhythm & blues and country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture.”

“[Parton’s] nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

The hall of Famers will be announced in May!