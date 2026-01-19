Dolly Parton Turns 80. Is She Retiring? Not a Chance.

On January 19, Dolly Parton turns 80 years young. And if you’re wondering whether this means she’s slowing down or retiring… absolutely not.

Dolly was born January 19, 1946, in a one-room cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee, as the fourth of 12 kids. From there, she somehow turned grit, talent, and big hair into one of the greatest music careers of all time.

She started performing in Knoxville at just 10 years old and hasn’t really stopped since. Nearly seven decades later, she’s still releasing music, opening businesses, and casually being better than the rest of us.

After some recent health challenges, fans worried Dolly might be easing into retirement. But in a November interview with People, she made it clear she’s not done yet. In her words, she “ain’t got time to get old.”

And honestly, her résumé backs that up.

Dolly is a longtime member of the Grand Ole Opry, with more than 950 recorded songs and nearly 3,000 written. Classics like 9 to 5, Jolene, and I Will Always Love You aren’t just hits; they’re cultural landmarks.

She’s also starred in movies like Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, collected 25 No. 1 country hits, multiple Grammys, ACMs and CMAs, and earned spots in both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Casual.

Beyond music, Dolly runs the Dollywood empire and has donated millions of books to children through her Imagination Library. Because even legends give back.

In fall 2025, Dolly postponed some Las Vegas shows after health issues related to a kidney stone infection. But she’s already planning her comeback.

On January 16, she released a new version of Light of a Clear Blue Morning with Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah, Miley Cyrus, and Reba McEntire. Proceeds from the song support pediatric cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Looking ahead, Dolly is opening the SongTeller Hotel and Life of Many Colours Museum in Nashville in June 2026. She’ll also debut Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee. Because why not open a gas station at 80?

Her multimedia concert experience, Threads: My Songs in Symphony, will tour the U.S. through August 2026, and she’s expected to return to the stage in September 2026 to make up those postponed Vegas shows.

So no, Dolly Parton is not retiring. She’s just turning 80… and staying busier than everyone else combined.