Domino’s Pizza Barrie is Delivering Free to Essential Heroes in Our Community

This is Day 53 of #DominosEssentialServiceHeros

By Community Line, Kool Eats

Domino’s Pizza in Barrie has been making an impact during this challenging time by delivering their cheese and pepperoni goodness FREE!

It’s a tour they’re calling Domino’s Essential Service Heroes.

Delivering pizzas to retail workers at Canadian Tire on Bayfield St.

The Guardian Pharmacy in Alcona.

The staff at Ren’s Pets at Park Place.

Domino’s Pizza fed over 1300 people on shift work hours at RVH with 300 pizzas.

One of many locally owned and operated businesses making smiles in our Community!

