Domino’s Pizza Barrie is Delivering Free to Essential Heroes in Our Community
This is Day 53 of #DominosEssentialServiceHeros
Domino’s Pizza in Barrie has been making an impact during this challenging time by delivering their cheese and pepperoni goodness FREE!
Today’s #DominosEssentialServiceHeros are the @barriepolice These men and women put themselves in harms way every day and we appreciate it! The Barrie Police also diverted some of the donations to @davidbusbycentre and @elizabethfrysocietyofsimcoe These are some of our most vulnerable people, and during this time of physical distancing, its even harder! Enjoy the hot meal. #givingback #inthistogether
It’s a tour they’re calling Domino’s Essential Service Heroes.
Delivering pizzas to retail workers at Canadian Tire on Bayfield St.
The Guardian Pharmacy in Alcona.
The staff at Ren’s Pets at Park Place.
Domino’s Pizza fed over 1300 people on shift work hours at RVH with 300 pizzas.
Today was an easy one…. our #DominosEssentialServiceHeros are the entire @teamrvh . 275 Pizzas went over at lunch and another 70 will go tonight. Feeding over 1300 people! Thank you for everything you do. Huge thank you to @rvh_foundation for helping us work out the logistics. #givingback #inthistogether #pizzafeedspeople
One of many locally owned and operated businesses making smiles in our Community!