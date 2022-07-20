Don’t Feel Bad If You Don’t Fit Into Your Suit Anymore, Many Men Don’t
So, you're not alone!
A new poll by Generation Tux found that basically half of the men out there own two or three suits. About 33% own four or more and according to the poll, men will attend about five suit-worthy events each year.
The average man owns three different tuxedos or suits, with two of them not even fitting anymore.
Almost 53% of all respondents undergo stress because the outfit they wanted to wear to a party no longer fits them.
The survey also reported that 25% of respondents think that bowties are fancier than regular neckties.
Popular colours for suits include white (64%), black (15%), dark grey (13%) and navy (11%). But men should avoid bright hues like orange (35%) and yellow (34%).
The research also discovered that the average person needed 45 minutes to get ready for an event such as a wedding or charity ball.
What Is The Best Event For A Man To Wear A Suit Or Tux To?
- Their wedding – 52%
- A wedding as a guest – 50%
- Ball or charity event – 46%
- Graduation – 41%
- Work – 38%