‘Don’t Look Up’ Breaks Streaming Record!

A staggering 152.29 million hours were spent streaming the new disaster comedy between December 27th and January 2nd according to Variety!

The Adam McKay film has now become the top globally viewed English-language film.

Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as scientists trying to convince the public that an incoming asteroid will devastate Earth. Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill and Timothee Chalamet also star.

“I’m straight-up flabbergasted by this,” McKay tweeted in response to the news.

Related: ‘Don’t Look Up’ Number Leads Straight To Sex Hotline…

Coming in second place for the week ending Jan. 2 is the Sandra Bullock film The Unforgivable, with 21.3 million hours viewed. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter placed third with 18.3 million hours.