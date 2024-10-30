Don’t Micromanage Your Kid’s Halloween Candy, Experts Say — Let Them Have Some Fun

Halloween is all about tricks, treats, and yes, loads of candy. But if you’re thinking of stepping in to manage every candy bar and gummy your kid consumes, you might want to think twice.

Experts warn that keeping too tight a grip on your child’s candy intake could do more harm than just an upset stomach.

Related: How Long Does Halloween Candy Last?

“Almond Moms” and the Halloween Dilemma

While nutrition-focused parenting has its place, micromanaging your kid’s diet — especially on special occasions — can have unexpected impacts.

A psychologist notes that the type of parent often labelled as an “almond mom” (one who’s overly fixated on calorie-counting and “clean eating”) might actually be harming their child’s mental health.

When kids are constantly told what to eat and what to avoid, they can start feeling anxious, self-conscious, or even ashamed of their cravings. Over time, this can mess with their self-esteem and cause them to develop an unhealthy relationship with food.

The Sweet Spot: Letting Treats Be Treats

Halloween only comes once a year, and it’s a time when indulgence is expected. Experts say it’s important for kids to understand that treats like candy are okay in moderation, especially on special occasions like Halloween and birthdays.

Allowing them to enjoy the holiday without feeling guilty about every piece of chocolate or gummy worm can actually help them build a healthier approach to food in the long run.

So this Halloween, keep the sugar count low on your stress-o-meter and let the little ones enjoy their treats.