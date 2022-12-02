Listen Live

DoorDash Canada Releases Their End-of-Year Food Report

Man, we eat a lot!

By Kool Eats

DoorDash Canada released its year-end trend report, which highlights the top foods Canadians ordered in 2022.

Biggest Spenders: Here are the top 10 biggest orders in 2022:

  1. 12x plates of Kebabs, Meat Platters, and Salads ordered in Outremont, Quebec
  2. Every single beauty product, moisturizer, and lotion imaginable is ordered in Markham, Ontario
  3. 32 Chicken Schnitzels, Grilled Chicken Breasts and Falafelsordered in Toronto, Ontario
  4. 30 Butter Chicken, 25 Lamb Curries, and 80 Samosas ordered in Vancouver
  5. 60 Mexican Meal Platters ordered in Toronto
  6. 40 Chicken Wings, 40 Salads, 20 Pizzasordered in Toronto
  7. 40 Wine Bottles and 25 Beer Packs were ordered in Calgary
  8. 95 Sandwiches ordered in Vancouver
  9. 146 Unique Grocery Items across fruits, vegetables, oil, band-aids and more ordered in North York
  10. 50 Pad Thai, 50 Thai Chicken ordered in St. Hubert

Shortest Delivery: Shortest delivery distance was less than half the size of the CN Tower: 210 metres.

Most Indulgent Eater: Top cities that ordered the most fast food.

  1. Toronto (Fries, fried chicken, chicken wings and burgers)
  2. Vancouver (Fries, burgers, poutine, spring rolls)
  3. Montreal (Steamie, poutine, onion rings, burger)
  4. Calgary (Fries, nachos, pizza)

Vancouverites love to walk: Top cities with the highest number of pick-up orders in Canada.

  1. Vancouver
  2. Mississauga
  3. Toronto
  4. Winnipeg
  5. Waterloo
  6. Calgary
  7. Kelowna
  8. Victoria
  9. Ottawa
  10. Hamilton

Midnight Order: Craving food in the middle of the night? Here are the Top 10 most ordered midnight snacks.

  1. Chicken Nuggets
  2. Fries
  3. Poutine
  4. Chicken Wings
  5. Chicken Burgers
  6. Apple Pie
  7. Cheeseburger
  8. Spinach & Cheese Dip
  9. Chocolate Fudge Sundae
  10. Crispy Chicken

Top 10 Most Popular Cuisines in Canada

  1. American
  2. Mexican
  3. Japanese
  4. Thai
  5. Mediterranean
  6. Indian
  7. Chinese
  8. Italian
  9. Korean
  10. Filipino

Top 10 Most Ordered Foods in Canada

  1. Burgers & Fries
  2. Fried Chicken
  3. Poutine
  4. Sushi Rolls
  5. Chicken Wings
  6. Burritos
  7. Chicken Rice Bowl
  8. Shawarma Wraps
  9. Curry
  10. Pad Thai

Top Ordered Items by Province in Canada:

Ontario: Sticking to what they know

  1. Cheeseburger
  2. Coffee
  3. Burrito Bowls
  4. Chicken Shawarma
  5. Crispy Chicken
  6. Bagels
  7. Pad Thai
  8. Beef Patty
  9. Pizza
  10. Onion Rings

British Columbia: Anything chicken goes!

  1. Burrito Bowl
  2. Szechuan Chicken Lettuce Wraps
  3. Butter Chicken
  4. California Roll
  5. Crispy Chicken Sandwich
  6. Tofu Bowl
  7. Chocolate Chip Cookies

Quebec: Classic poutine will always be at the top

  1. Poutine
  2. Cappuccino
  3. Pad Thai
  4. Steak and Cheese
  5. Croissant
  6. Dumplings
  7. Chips
  8. Tacos

Alberta: Appetisers and desserts are king

  1. Spinach and Cheese Dip
  2. Chicken Cheddar Sandwich
  3. Chilli Chicken
  4. Kale Salad
  5. Margarita Pizza
  6. Hot Apple Turnover

Saskatchewan: Variety is key

  1. Bubble Tea
  2. Pepperoni Pizza
  3. Pork Bun
  4. Crispy Pork
  5. Garlic Bread
  6. Pasta

Manitoba: New experiences call for various food options

  1. Fries
  2. Butter Chicken
  3. Red Velvet Cake
  4. Poke Bowl
  5. Shawarma Wrap

 Top Desserts Ordered:

Ontario

  1. Strawberry Cheesecake
  2. Apple Pie
  3. Baklava
  4. Chocolate Fudge Cake
  5. White Chocolate Brownie

