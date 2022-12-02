DoorDash Canada Releases Their End-of-Year Food Report
Man, we eat a lot!
DoorDash Canada released its year-end trend report, which highlights the top foods Canadians ordered in 2022.
Biggest Spenders: Here are the top 10 biggest orders in 2022:
- 12x plates of Kebabs, Meat Platters, and Salads ordered in Outremont, Quebec
- Every single beauty product, moisturizer, and lotion imaginable is ordered in Markham, Ontario
- 32 Chicken Schnitzels, Grilled Chicken Breasts and Falafelsordered in Toronto, Ontario
- 30 Butter Chicken, 25 Lamb Curries, and 80 Samosas ordered in Vancouver
- 60 Mexican Meal Platters ordered in Toronto
- 40 Chicken Wings, 40 Salads, 20 Pizzasordered in Toronto
- 40 Wine Bottles and 25 Beer Packs were ordered in Calgary
- 95 Sandwiches ordered in Vancouver
- 146 Unique Grocery Items across fruits, vegetables, oil, band-aids and more ordered in North York
- 50 Pad Thai, 50 Thai Chicken ordered in St. Hubert
Shortest Delivery: Shortest delivery distance was less than half the size of the CN Tower: 210 metres.
Most Indulgent Eater: Top cities that ordered the most fast food.
- Toronto (Fries, fried chicken, chicken wings and burgers)
- Vancouver (Fries, burgers, poutine, spring rolls)
- Montreal (Steamie, poutine, onion rings, burger)
- Calgary (Fries, nachos, pizza)
Vancouverites love to walk: Top cities with the highest number of pick-up orders in Canada.
- Vancouver
- Mississauga
- Toronto
- Winnipeg
- Waterloo
- Calgary
- Kelowna
- Victoria
- Ottawa
- Hamilton
Midnight Order: Craving food in the middle of the night? Here are the Top 10 most ordered midnight snacks.
- Chicken Nuggets
- Fries
- Poutine
- Chicken Wings
- Chicken Burgers
- Apple Pie
- Cheeseburger
- Spinach & Cheese Dip
- Chocolate Fudge Sundae
- Crispy Chicken
Top 10 Most Popular Cuisines in Canada
- American
- Mexican
- Japanese
- Thai
- Mediterranean
- Indian
- Chinese
- Italian
- Korean
- Filipino
Top 10 Most Ordered Foods in Canada
- Burgers & Fries
- Fried Chicken
- Poutine
- Sushi Rolls
- Chicken Wings
- Burritos
- Chicken Rice Bowl
- Shawarma Wraps
- Curry
- Pad Thai
Top Ordered Items by Province in Canada:
Ontario: Sticking to what they know
- Cheeseburger
- Coffee
- Burrito Bowls
- Chicken Shawarma
- Crispy Chicken
- Bagels
- Pad Thai
- Beef Patty
- Pizza
- Onion Rings
British Columbia: Anything chicken goes!
- Burrito Bowl
- Szechuan Chicken Lettuce Wraps
- Butter Chicken
- California Roll
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
- Tofu Bowl
- Chocolate Chip Cookies
Quebec: Classic poutine will always be at the top
- Poutine
- Cappuccino
- Pad Thai
- Steak and Cheese
- Croissant
- Dumplings
- Chips
- Tacos
Alberta: Appetisers and desserts are king
- Spinach and Cheese Dip
- Chicken Cheddar Sandwich
- Chilli Chicken
- Kale Salad
- Margarita Pizza
- Hot Apple Turnover
Saskatchewan: Variety is key
- Bubble Tea
- Pepperoni Pizza
- Pork Bun
- Crispy Pork
- Garlic Bread
- Pasta
Manitoba: New experiences call for various food options
- Fries
- Butter Chicken
- Red Velvet Cake
- Poke Bowl
- Shawarma Wrap
Top Desserts Ordered:
Ontario
- Strawberry Cheesecake
- Apple Pie
- Baklava
- Chocolate Fudge Cake
- White Chocolate Brownie