DoorDash Canada Releases Their End-of-Year Food Report

DoorDash Canada released its year-end trend report, which highlights the top foods Canadians ordered in 2022.

Biggest Spenders: Here are the top 10 biggest orders in 2022:

12x plates of Kebabs, Meat Platters, and Salads ordered in Outremont, Quebec Every single beauty product, moisturizer, and lotion imaginable is ordered in Markham, Ontario 32 Chicken Schnitzels, Grilled Chicken Breasts and Falafelsordered in Toronto, Ontario 30 Butter Chicken, 25 Lamb Curries, and 80 Samosas ordered in Vancouver 60 Mexican Meal Platters ordered in Toronto 40 Chicken Wings, 40 Salads, 20 Pizzasordered in Toronto 40 Wine Bottles and 25 Beer Packs were ordered in Calgary 95 Sandwiches ordered in Vancouver 146 Unique Grocery Items across fruits, vegetables, oil, band-aids and more ordered in North York 50 Pad Thai, 50 Thai Chicken ordered in St. Hubert

Shortest Delivery: Shortest delivery distance was less than half the size of the CN Tower: 210 metres.

Most Indulgent Eater: Top cities that ordered the most fast food.

Toronto (Fries, fried chicken, chicken wings and burgers) Vancouver (Fries, burgers, poutine, spring rolls) Montreal (Steamie, poutine, onion rings, burger) Calgary (Fries, nachos, pizza)

Vancouverites love to walk: Top cities with the highest number of pick-up orders in Canada.

Vancouver Mississauga Toronto Winnipeg Waterloo Calgary Kelowna Victoria Ottawa Hamilton

Midnight Order: Craving food in the middle of the night? Here are the Top 10 most ordered midnight snacks.

Chicken Nuggets Fries Poutine Chicken Wings Chicken Burgers Apple Pie Cheeseburger Spinach & Cheese Dip Chocolate Fudge Sundae Crispy Chicken

Top 10 Most Popular Cuisines in Canada

American Mexican Japanese Thai Mediterranean Indian Chinese Italian Korean Filipino

Top 10 Most Ordered Foods in Canada

Burgers & Fries Fried Chicken Poutine Sushi Rolls Chicken Wings Burritos Chicken Rice Bowl Shawarma Wraps Curry Pad Thai

Top Ordered Items by Province in Canada:

Ontario: Sticking to what they know

Cheeseburger Coffee Burrito Bowls Chicken Shawarma Crispy Chicken Bagels Pad Thai Beef Patty Pizza Onion Rings

British Columbia: Anything chicken goes!

Burrito Bowl Szechuan Chicken Lettuce Wraps Butter Chicken California Roll Crispy Chicken Sandwich Tofu Bowl Chocolate Chip Cookies

Quebec: Classic poutine will always be at the top

Poutine Cappuccino Pad Thai Steak and Cheese Croissant Dumplings Chips Tacos

Alberta: Appetisers and desserts are king

Spinach and Cheese Dip Chicken Cheddar Sandwich Chilli Chicken Kale Salad Margarita Pizza Hot Apple Turnover

Saskatchewan: Variety is key

Bubble Tea Pepperoni Pizza Pork Bun Crispy Pork Garlic Bread Pasta

Manitoba: New experiences call for various food options

Fries Butter Chicken Red Velvet Cake Poke Bowl Shawarma Wrap

Top Desserts Ordered:

Ontario