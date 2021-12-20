People Want To Stop Being So Vanilla And Plan To Try New Flavours of Ice cream in 2022!

According to new research, chocolate and vanilla are people’s go-to flavours, but many are planning to experiment with new flavours in the new year!

A survey of 2,000 people looked at people’s flavour preferences and found that new trends are on the horizon, with 46% saying they’re interested in trying mint-chocolate flavoured items, 36% being open to lemongrass-flavoured foods, or hot honey (34%) in 2022.

The poll was conducted by Premier Protein and revealed that flavours matter to those who want to maintain a healthy diet (82%).

More than half of respondents (58%) don’t think healthy foods taste good in the first place, and nearly three-quarters (72%) said they’d eat healthier if their food tasted better. Most (76%) said they’d eat healthier if their food tasted like chocolate, their favourite ice cream (73%) or peanut butter (67%).

Three in five said that leading a healthy lifestyle has been challenging because they’re always tempted to eat sweet (54%) and salty (49%) foods.

More than half of people have a sweet tooth when cravings hit, for treats like ice cream and cookies and others have trouble resisting their favourite savoury foods like pizza, pasta or french fries (39%).

People are willing to try new flavours in 2022!

FLAVOUR TRENDS PEOPLE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO IN 2022

Chocolate mint – 46% Lemongrass – 36% Plant milk (oat, pistachio, buckwheat, etc.) – 34% Hot honey – 34% Mushroom – 33%

INTERESTING INTERNATIONAL FLAVOURS