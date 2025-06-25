Can You Say Iconic? Dora the Explorer Turns 25!

It’s been 25 years since a fearless little girl in a pink shirt and orange shorts marched onto our screens with a monkey in boots, a magical talking backpack, and enough confidence to get past grumpy trolls and questionable map directions.

Yes, folks — Dora the Explorer is officially a quarter-century old. And while the rest of us are dealing with back pain and wondering where our car keys are, Dora is still trekking through jungles asking, “Can you say ‘Swiper, no swiping’?” like she just turned 5 yesterday.

Launched in 2000, Dora the Explorer made history as the first Latina lead in a major kids' cartoon and helped pave the way for more diverse and bilingual children’s programming. Her upbeat mix of English and Spanish wasn’t just catchy — it was educational (and stuck in your head for years).

Dora’s 25th Birthday Bash Is a Whole Fiesta

Nickelodeon isn’t letting this milestone go unnoticed. Here’s what they’ve got in store for long-time fans and the next generation of map-followers:

A live-action feature film , Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado

, Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado Season 3 of the rebooted animated series , simply titled Dora

, simply titled Dora A podcast , Dora’s Mermaid Adventures (because, of course, she’s a mermaid now)

, Dora’s Mermaid Adventures (because, of course, she’s a mermaid now) A brand-new album of songs for your kids to play on repeat until your ears fall off

for your kids to play on repeat until your ears fall off And plenty of merch, from toys to apparel, so your little one can dress like it’s jungle time 24/7

From preschool hero to pop culture legend, Dora’s influence is still going strong — and whether you grew up with her or are watching her tackle new adventures with your kids, one thing’s for sure: She’s not slowing down any time soon.

Now say it with me… “We did it! ¡Lo hicimos!”