Drake Drops $300K on Jannik Sinner to Win the U.S. Open 🎾💸

Drake’s latest gamble? Not a surprise album drop — it’s a $300,000 bet on tennis star Jannik Sinner to win the U.S. Open.

The Toronto rapper, who’s basically as famous for his risky sports wagers as his Billboard hits, posted a screenshot of the six-figure slip on social media. If Sinner pulls it off, Drizzy pockets a cool $507,000.

The Drake Curse Strikes Again?

Of course, no bet involving Drake is drama-free. The so-called “Drake Curse” has been blamed for plenty of sporting heartbreaks over the years. In fact, last year he lost $210,000 betting against Sinner in the U.S. Open final. (Awkward.)

Still, he did redeem himself back in January when he backed Sinner in the Australian Open — so maybe he’s riding the hot hand. Or maybe he just likes throwing stacks at tennis because the Leafs never win.

The Match Ahead

Sinner, currently ranked world No. 1, is looking for his fifth Grand Slam and second U.S. Open title.

He breezed past Alexander Bublik in the fourth round and now faces fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the quarters. Oddsmakers have him as the favourite… but with Drake’s money involved, fans might be sweating more than Sinner.

So the big question: Will Drake’s $300K turn into half a mil? Or will the Drake Curse strike again, proving once and for all that maybe he should stick to courtside seats instead of betting slips?