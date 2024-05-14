Drake Asked CP24 Chopper To Stop Flying Over Bridle Path Mansion

Drakes’s home has been front and centre lately after several security breaches and a shooting outside his gates that left one of his guards critically injured.

It’s been an exhausting week and Drake needs some sleep.

In a post to his Instagram Stories page over the weekend, the Toronto rapper wrote: “@cp24breakingnews can we discuss chopper flight times over the house cause I won’t lie I’m trying to sleep.” Adding a heart with arrow emoji, he added: “Anytime after 3pm works great for me.”

It’s still unclear if the violence outside Drake’s home has anything to do with his feud with Kendrick Lamar… Both artists have been trading insults in lyrics in an intense rap battle.

Last week, a security guard was shot outside the gates of Drake’s Toronto home shortly after 2 a.m. last Tuesday. As police continue to investigate the shooting, two alleged trespassers have also been arrested outside the Grammy winner’s mansion, which is located in the city’s most affluent neighbourhood.