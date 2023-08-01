Drake Buys Tupac’s Ring For $1 Million At Auction

Drake bought a custom crown ring designed and once worn by the late, great Tupac Shakur.

The Canadian rap star bought the ring at a Sotheby’s auction held in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop music and culture. According to US Magazine, Drake bought the ring for $1.01 million earlier this month. He showed off the ring in his Instagram story this weekend while also shouting out Travis Scott‘s new album, UTOPIA.

The ring was designed by Tupac in 1996 just months before his death. It features a gold circlet, which is studded with a cabochon ruby and two pavé-cut diamonds to form the “crown,” which sits on a diamond-encrusted gold band.

The ring, which Tupac Shakur designed himself, was meant to symbolically herald a new era of his life — away from his gangsta rap image — that never got to be. https://t.co/b5BcG5XoKg — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 29, 2023

Drake’s purchase of the ring for $1.01 million makes it the most expensive purchase of hip-hop memorabilia in history.