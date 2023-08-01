Listen Live

Drake Buys Tupac’s Ring For $1 Million At Auction

It's a one of a kind!

By Dirt/Divas

Drake bought a custom crown ring designed and once worn by the late, great Tupac Shakur.

The Canadian rap star bought the ring at a Sotheby’s auction held in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop music and culture. According to US Magazine, Drake bought the ring for $1.01 million earlier this month. He showed off the ring in his Instagram story this weekend while also shouting out Travis Scott‘s new album, UTOPIA.

Drake Invests in A Pickleball Team!

The ring was designed by Tupac in 1996 just months before his death. It features a gold circlet, which is studded with a cabochon ruby and two pavé-cut diamonds to form the “crown,” which sits on a diamond-encrusted gold band.

Drake’s purchase of the ring for $1.01 million makes it the most expensive purchase of hip-hop memorabilia in history. 

Related posts

Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ Donate $6.5 Million to Charity!

Angus Cloud ‘Euphoria’ Actor Dead at 25

Paul Reubens, Best Known For His Character Pee-Wee Herman, Dies At 70