Drake Invests in A Pickleball Team!

Drake, along with other big names has invested in a major league Pickleball team, and yes; that’s a thing!

Major League Pickleball’s Brooklyn Aces announced a new group of investors Thursday including global superstar, OVO Sound owner and five-time Grammy-winning rapper Drake, actor and entrepreneur Michael B. Jordan.

Having two big-name celebrities invest in this newly popular sport will help grow the brand. Pickleball has become very popular since the pandemic.

Saturday, August 13, 2022, is National Pickleball Day in Canada!

This is a special day to showcase the sport we all love, and there are so many ways to celebrate. National Pickleball Day is an excellent opportunity to spread awareness of the sport and introduce the game to new players across the country. Show your friends and family why pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in North America.

