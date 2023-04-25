Drake Has Officially Announced Toronto Dates For His Upcoming “It’s All A Blur Tour’!

Accompanied by 21 Savage throughout the arena tour, Drake is currently set to make 54 stops across the US and Canada. Kicking things off with a newly added stop on June 29 in Memphis, TN, continuing to Chicago, Boston, New York, Philly, Los Angeles, Vancouver and more before wrapping up with back-to-back shows in his hometown of Toronto on October 5 and 7.

It’s All A Blur marks his first return to the touring stage since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. In the last five years, Drake has kept busy releasing four albums, including his most recent collab album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, as well as other EPs and projects.

Presented by Cash App, Visa and Sprite and produced by Live Nation, It’s All A Blur intends to be a “celebration of the last decade” and “sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road.”