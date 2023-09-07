Drake Shows Off His Bra Collection!

Drake is currently out on his All a Blur tour and has picked up this impressive collection of lingerie along the way…

Drake doesn’t mind being pelted with bras as he shows off his collection via an Instagram post.

“Remember when we both forgot who the f— I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one,” he captioned a pic posted to his Instagram.

Fans flooded his feed with comments about the collection, including comments about those who had to sort and lay them out!

At a stop in New York, Veronica Correia, 21, went viral after she tossed her undergarment at the Hotline Bling hitmaker during his show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. After Drake caught her bra, he asked the crowd: “36G?” he said, sniffing the item. “Locate this woman immediately.”

“Locate this woman immediately.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DOArj7jhHO — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 22, 2023

That woman has a contract with Playboy, and Drake now has a Victoria’s Secret shop in his house!