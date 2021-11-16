The Medications You Should Never Drink Alcohol On

If you’re suffering from an illness and taking medication, it’s important to know whether or not you can safely consume alcohol whilst on them. Your meds will come with a handy information letter telling you exactly how you should take the meds and how often and for how long!

It will also tell you if you can safely drink on the meds. When it comes to mixing medicine with alcohol, there are some rules that you should always follow.

For example, you shouldn’t drink on medication that makes you feel drowsy, as it can alter your blood sugar and medicines for high blood pressure shouldn’t me mixed with booze.

If you’re on painkillers, like opiates, meds for mental health conditions and any medicines that are broken down in the liver, don’t drink!

Here are four drugs that should NOT be mixed with booze. Remember there are side effects that could occur if you consumed alcohol with medication. Like, dizziness, fainting, change in blood pressure, abnormal behaviour, loss of coordination, accidents, and depression.

Medications you shouldn’t mix with alcohol!

1. Propranolol

Propranolol is a prescription-only, beta-blocker medication used to treat and provide symptom relief for a range of health conditions, including anxiety, heart problems

2. Antibiotics

It is advised to avoid drinking alcohol when taking antibiotics, particularly if you’re feeling unwell as alcohol consumption may slow down the speed of your recovery.

3. Cold & flu medication

Over the counter cold and flu medication can react with alcohol and could cause intense drowsiness and dizziness.

4. Heartburn medications: Zantac

One of the most common over the counter medications, heartburn tablets, gels or liquids should be consumed with caution when drinking alcohol.

