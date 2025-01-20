Drive the Nutmobile: Is $45,000 Enough for a Year-Long Adventure?

Ever dream of hitting the open road in a giant peanut on wheels? Planters are hunting for three lucky "Peanutters" to take their Nutmobile for a spin around the U.S. this summer—but is the salary worth the grind?

What’s the Gig?

Starting this June, Planters is hiring three people to join its “Peanutter Squad” as brand ambassadors for a year. The job involves driving the Nutmobile—a less famous (but equally quirky) cousin of the Wienermobile—to events across the country.

Your duties go beyond just driving, though. As part of the team, you’ll manage event planning, pitch the Planters brand to local media outlets, and even don the iconic Mr. Peanut costume occasionally. It’s a mix of PR, travel, and a little bit of nutty fun.

What’s the Pay?

The position offers $45,000 a year, plus benefits and a “travel stipend” (though Planters hasn’t disclosed the exact amount). While that sounds decent on paper, it might feel tight if you’re used to urban living or have dependents to support. On the upside, most Nutmobile hires tend to be younger individuals looking for adventure—so this could be the perfect post-grad road trip you never knew you needed.

The Catch

Here’s the big downside: it’s a one-year contract. When the year is up, so is the gig, leaving you to figure out your next move. But for those itching for a unique experience—and some great content for their LinkedIn or Instagram—it could be worth it.

Related: OSCAR MAYER IS CHANGING THE NAME OF THE wiener mobile

How to Apply

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be a Peanutter, you can apply at PlantersNutmobile.com. But hurry—applications close on February 14th.

So, would you take the wheel for $45,000 a year? It might not make you rich, but it’s guaranteed to give you some unforgettable stories.